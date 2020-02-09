Texas student killed after standing up to bully

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTVT/CNN) – A teen is dead and another is charged with murder after a shooting in Arlington.

Samuel Reynolds, 16, was an Arlington high school sophomore who played on soccer teams around the area.

A few days ago, police say, he intervened to stop another teenager who was being assaulted and bullied by a 15-year-old.

“Our victim had broke up a fight a few days prior between a smaller, what he described as a smaller boy, who was kind of picked on, and, after he broke up the fight, he started having trouble with the suspect,” said Christopher Cook of the Arlington Police Department.

Police say that 15-year-old bully decided to confront Reynolds Friday afternoon in the hallway of the apartment building where they lived. They say security cameras captured the 15-year-old pulling a .40 caliber gun and shooting Reynolds, who later died.

“It’s just so senseless,” said Cook. “It’s so tragic. It could’ve been avoided.”

The juvenile suspect was arrested soon after and charged with murder.

Neighbors are appalled that a middle school bully would resort to such a brutal act.

“Ridiculous,” said neighbor David Aimufia. “Iif that’s the case, it’s really sad.”

“If your ego’s hurt and you wanna show you’re a man,” Aimufia said, “there’s no excuse for that.”

Police are angry that a young man was killed for doing the right thing and that someone gave a 15-year-old access to a handgun.

“That’s the question: how did he get the gun?” said Cook. “And that’s something we want answers for. We are sick and tired of children in our community coming into contact with firearms and possessing them and using them in these types of manner.”

Arlington High School is flying its flag at half-staff and has been offering grief counselors.

Family and friends of Samuel Scott Reynolds will lay him to rest next week.

