Texas shrimp boat crash victim lived in Grand Bay, Bayou la Batre for years

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the three crew members who died after their shrimp boat “Pappy’s Pride” capsized off the coast of Galveston has ties to lower Alabama.

Family members of Raymond “Taco” Herrera say he grew up in Bayou la Batre, and lived in Grand Bay up until about eight years ago when he took the job captaining Pappy’s Pride in Texas.

“Shrimped out of the bayou since he was 14, 15 years old,” said his daughter-in-law.

The ship went down on Jan. 14 after a collision between the fishing vessel and 600-foot chemical tanker Bow Fortune, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Whoever is at fault is still under investigation. Three men died. One survived.

Regardless, Herrera’s family and friends — and the local fishing community — are devastated by the loss, but trying to get by through the fond memories they’ll always cherish with him.

“Avid Alabama fan, loved Alabama Crimson Tide football, and loved fishing. Very well known around the shrimping community here in Mobile and Bayou la Batre.”

