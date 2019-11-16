Texas search group resumes effort to find Aniah Blanchard

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — After ending their search efforts November 12, and heading back to Texas, Texas Equusearch will resume search efforts to find 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

The search group expects to be back in Alabama November 18 in the morning.

Aniah Blanchard UpdateEquusearch will be continuing our search efforts for Aniah. Dave Rader, our chapter director… Posted by Texas Equusearch Ohio / Midwest Chapter on Friday, November 15, 2019

When Texas EquuSearch left without location Blanchard, they confirmed to CBS 42 News partners News 3 they were heartbroken to leave without locating her but will return if needed.

Anyone with information about on Aniah Blanchard’s whereabouts should call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.