Texas man drowns in Gulf at Miramar Beach

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A vacationing family is mourning the loss of a husband and father after a Texas man was pulled from the Gulf of Mexico Friday, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office is reporting.

At 12:43 pm, July 2, 2021, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a water rescue on the beach just west of The Whale’s Tail Beach Bar & Grill.

The 55-year-old man was pulled from the water and CPR was initiated by off-duty doctors and nurses at the scene. First responders arrived within minutes and continued CPR. The man was transported by Okaloosa EMS to Destin ER, where he was pronounced deceased.

Single red flags were flying on Walton County beaches when this incident happened.