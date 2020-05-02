Texas Equusearch joins search for Cullman County mother Jordan Wilson

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Texas Equusearch teamed up with the Walker and Cullman County Sheriff’s Offices Saturday morning on a search for Jordan Wilson, a mother from Cullman County who has been missing for almost four years.

According to a post on the Walker County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Cold Case Investigator Mike Cole received more information regarding Wilson. This sparked a new search for the agencies, which took place in a wooded area in Cullman County.

Wilson has been missing since May 2016, and the Facebook post says that foul play is suspected. Wilson was last seen near the Bug Tussle area in Bremen.

If you have any information regarding Jordan Wilson and her whereabouts, you can contact these agencies through the following telephone numbers:

Walker County Sheriff’s Office: (205) 302-6464

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office: (256) 734-0342

Texas Equusearch: (281) 309-9529

