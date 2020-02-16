Texarkana College Police Officer involved in fatal I-49 motorcycle crash

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana College is mourning the death of a campus police officer who died Saturday afternoon in a fatal motorcycle crash in Shreveport, La.
According to a press release from the school, Damon Lynn died due to injuries in a single accident near the intersections of I-49 and I-20.
The release said Lynn was participating in a recreational motorcycle ride with fellow police officers when the accident occurred.
Shreveport police said speed may have been a factor and the victim was wearing a non-approved helmet.
The crash is still under investigation. There were no other vehicles involved.
Officer Lynn joined the TCPD in August 2016 and served as a patrolman since that time. Prior to Officer Lynn’s service with TCPD, he served in law enforcement with Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, New Boston Texas Police Department, Grand Prairie Police Department, and also in Oklahoma. Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Lynn’s family and friends during this tragic time of loss.Suzie Irwin, Texarkana College PIO