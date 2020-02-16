Texarkana College Police Officer involved in fatal I-49 motorcycle crash

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana College is mourning the death of a campus police officer who died Saturday afternoon in a fatal motorcycle crash in Shreveport, La.

According to a press release from the school, Damon Lynn died due to injuries in a single accident near the intersections of I-49 and I-20.

The release said Lynn was participating in a recreational motorcycle ride with fellow police officers when the accident occurred.

Shreveport police said speed may have been a factor and the victim was wearing a non-approved helmet.

The crash is still under investigation. There were no other vehicles involved.