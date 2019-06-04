Watch “Jaws” while floating on water at Pensacola Beach this summer

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A thrilling new way to watch “Jaws” is coming to Pensacola Beach this summer.

Catch the Jaws on the Water benefit event where you can float in the Santa Rosa Sound while watching the shark-themed movie.

The event takes place on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22. at Jelly’s Eatery located at 5 Via De Luna Drive, Pensacola Beach, FL.

Tickets are $35 and include your float, fun music, shark-bite body art, a glow necklace and tons of opportunities for fun photos.

You will be able to purchase food and drinks at Jelly’s. Food and drink are not included with your ticket purchase.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Movie starts at 8:00 p.m. as the sun is setting and will end around 10:00 p.m. The event will conclude 30 minutes after the movie ends.

Tickets are limited. For more information and tickets, click here.

The event benefits Dixon School of Arts and Sciences.