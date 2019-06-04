Newlyweds and their four Marine friends arrested for burglary in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Two newlyweds and their four friends were arrested for burglarizing an abandoned school in Milton Sunday morning.

According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Abigail Carlson and 26-year-old Zachary Fuit were married Saturday night. Hours later, they along with 24-year-old Stephen Pepik, 21-year-old Victor Peres, 21-year-old Zachary Barr, and 20-year-old Colton Patterson broke into abandoned Munson Elementary School on 11550 Munson Highway in Milton.

Deputies were called to the building around 9 a.m. Sunday after a witness saw six people remove wood boards to enter the building. The witness was able to scare the group away, but deputies caught up with them a short time later.

Deputies say the new groom Fuit stole electrical devices or “breaker pieces.”

All six suspects are charged with burglary, criminal mischief and theft.

The five men are Marines. Pepik is the only Marine stationed in Pensacola. Carlson, the lone female, is a surgical tech out of Santa Rosa Medical Center in Milton.