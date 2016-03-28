Terror Attacks Abroad Cause Concern For USA Students Studying Abroad

(WKRG, MOBILE, ALABAMA)

Every year the United States sends thousands of students to study abroad. Of the roughly 400,000 who travel overseas to study over 50% of them go to Europe.

The University of South Alabama’s study abroad program has grown in recent years, with more and more students opting to study abroad. USA sends most of their students to Europe.

With recent terror attacks in Paris and Brussels, both popular cities among students, the question of the safety of students studying in Europe is being asked. Following the terror attacks in Brussels the State Department issued a European-wide travel alert for all U.S. Citizens traveling to Europe.

So, is studying abroad in this current political climate safe for American students?

Holly Hudson, Director of International Education at the University of South Alabama, says, “We can’t guarantee the safety of anyone abroad, or here in Mobile, but we can prepare.”

Students we spoke to at USA said that during their time abroad they never felt unsafe or scared and they would recommend study abroad to any of their fellow students.

Holly Hudson says that they try to prepare their students in every way possible and she hopes this current political climate doesn’t discourage students from seeking an abroad experience.