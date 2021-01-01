Tennessee Valley Authority calendar skips January, May 29

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority is sending out stickers to Soddy-Daisy residents who received 2021 calendars that inexplicably left out January 29 and May 29.

TVA 2021 calendar showing the month of May.

The Chattanooga Time Free Press reports the calendars list two days as January 28 and two days as May 30th.

TVA spokesperson Malinda Hunter says no one can explain how the mistake happened. To correct the error, the printer is sending out two stickers for the 29th that can be added to the calendars. The calendars were sent to residents within 10 miles of the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant.

Hunter says their main purpose is to provide emergency information and that was triple-checked for accuracy.

