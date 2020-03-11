Tennessee tornado victims talk with Cherish Lombard

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tuesday, you helped WKRG raise $13,770 for Nashville area tornado victims! Everyone at News 5 teamed up with the American Red Cross and Cumulus Media for our “Together 4 Tennessee” telethon.

The Nashville area is still recovering after the deadly tornadoes that touched down in the early morning hours one week ago. Your donations mean so much to so many affected by the tornadoes that killed at least 25 people, leveled more than 800 buildings and other structures, and ripped lives apart.

But those who survived the storms say Nashvillians are resilient and will come back stronger than ever.

“It was like something just hit you right in your chest and a switch immediately goes off like how can I help, what can I do?” said Chuck Wick, country music artist/radio host.

That’s a feeling shared by so many in, and around Middle Tennessee not directly affected by the tornadoes.

“I had never been to a ground zero so to speak. And I didn’t know what I was getting into. And I was looking around and saw homes destroyed, I saw businesses destroyed, I saw iconic venues that you know, Nashville loved so much, gone,” Wicks said.

Kenny Smoov is a morning radio host who lives just over a block from where the first twister touched down.

“I got up and started making my way downtown to where the radio stations are and it was literally like a scene from the ‘Walking Dead’ out there,” Smoov said.

The tornadoes hit in the early morning hours of March 3, and people didn’t really know the depth of the destruction until the sun came up.

Smoov said, “It was worse than what I thought it was. You know, when the sun finally put light on everything, and to just drive around and see buildings gone that you are familiar with and businesses gone, lives are just changed in an instant.”

Brandon Green is a singer/songwriter in Nashville, originally from the Gulf Coast. He says it’s strange to see the aftermath of the tornado’s path and the strength.

“I was driving around actually today up around kind of northwest Nashville right there by the airport and on one side of the road, there was a company called like American Twine. On the other side it was complete destruction for whatever business was there,” Green said.

And he says that hit close to home.

“When I first saw the first images on the news, the first things I thought of was Katrina,” said Green.

Now, just like here on the Gulf Coast after a major disaster, neighbors are helping neighbors.

“They got gloves on. They have chainsaws,” Wicks said.

With that help and the help of all of the Gulf Coast coming through for Tennessee, Nashville will rebuild and become the strong city and area it once was.

“100-percent it will and even stronger. I look forward to that day and we’re on our way,” said Wicks.

