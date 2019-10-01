Tennessee raccoons to get vaccinated for rabies

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Florida_man_accused_of_setting_raccoon_o_0_20180818173401

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Department of Health is working to prevent the spread of rabies by raccoons through the distribution of vaccine packets coated with fishmeal.

According to the department, the packets will be distributed by helicopter and airplane between Oct. 3 and Oct. 20. The baiting program takes place in cooperation with the U.S. Agriculture Department along Tennessee’s borders with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

The vaccine products are safe, but the USDA Wildlife Services program says residents should instruct children to leave bait alone. Baits also should be removed from where a pet could eat them. Using gloves or a towel, residents should toss them into a wooded or fencerow area.

While there is no harm in touching undamaged baits, they have a strong fishmeal smell.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories