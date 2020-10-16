Tennessee parents overdose with toddler in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two parents are charged with aggravated child abuse after police say they overdosed in their car at an Antioch intersection while their two-year-old daughter was in the backseat.

Leslie Lucas, 23, and Lindsey Vincion, 25, were arrested and booked into the Metro jail late Thursday night.

An arrest warrant alleges a passerby saw the two unconscious inside a vehicle at the intersection of Hobson Pike and Pin Hook Road. That car was still running and was in drive, the paperwork states.

Lindsey Vincion (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Leslie Lucas (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When police and paramedics arrived, they said Lucas and Vincion were unresponsive inside the car and had overdosed, so they were administered several doses of Narcan.

The warrant states Vincion told paramedics she and her husband had snorted heroin, as they drove around in their vehicle. Lucas added that he had pulled over to take a nap, according to the police report.

Metro police said their two-year-old daughter was in the backseat and was secured in a child seat. The little girl was placed in the care of a grandparent, who was already watching the couple’s other child, officers said.

Bond for both Lucas and Vincion was set at $250,000 on the charge of aggravated child abuse. Online court records show Lucas also faces charges of DUI, driving on a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance.

Their booking photos were not immediately released by Metro police.

