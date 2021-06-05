Tennessee man charged with DUI manslaughter after crash that kills Pensacola woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Tennessee is charged with DUI manslaughter after a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman from Pensacola early Saturday morning. According to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol, two sedans collided near the intersection of Gulf Beach Highway and Bauer Road at about 1:45 Saturday morning.

The FHP report says the driver from Tennessee ran a stop sign and collided with a vehicle driven by a 55-year-old woman from Pensacola. She died of her injuries. A 37-year-old man from Fayetteville, Tennessee received what are described as minor injuries and was arrested for DUI manslaughter. The FHP has identified the driver from Tennessee as 37-year-old Albert Lewis.