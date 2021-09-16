Tennant edges Port to win 59th U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur in Point Clear

POINT CLEAR, Ala. (AP) – The U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur trophy stays with Lara Tennant. She won the title for the third straight time with a 2-and-1 victory over seven-time USGA champion Ellen Port. Tennant, who’s from Portland, Oregon, won in 2018 and 2019.

The championship was canceled last year by the pandemic. Next year she tries to join Carole Semple Thompson with a fourth straight victory. The tournament was delayed at The Lakewood Club in Alabama because of rain. The match was tied until Port dropped shots on the 12th and 14th holes. Port was trying to join Jack Nicklaus and JoAnne Carner with an eighth USGA title.

“It feels amazing. It’s always just such a treat to win any golf tournament, but to win a USGA event is very special and very unique, and I couldn’t be more grateful,” Tennant said.

“It went great, it was a great championship,” Port said. “I’ve played in 67 USGA Championships and won seven of them, and I can tell you the people here at Lakewood have been the best. I don’t just say that lightly — the volunteers have been amazing, they’ve been friendly, the Grand Hotel was fabulous. We can’t wait to come back.”

“Ellen and I are good friends and we both are competitors by nature, but our friendship is first and foremost. I have so much respect for Ellen,” Port said.

Next year, Lara tries to join Carole Semple Thompson with a fourth straight victory when the tournament is held in Anchorage, Alaska.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.