TELETHON: WKRG News 5 raising funds for Boys and Girls Club

(WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is raising funds for the Boys and Girls Club during its 2021 Boys and Girls Club of America Telethon on June 22 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The mission of the Boys and Girls Club of America is to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

To donate, call 251-662-3047. Donation packages include:
• $500: TRANSFORMATIONAL GIFT — Supports re-opening efforts
• $250: Provides one week’s worth of virtual mentoring and support for 30 kids/teens
• $100: Provides 10 hours of resiliency training for staff
• $50: Purchases a STEM and arts kit that can be used by all youth
• $25: Purchases one week of Club on the Go supplies for 10 kids

For more information on the Boys and Girls Club of America, click here.

