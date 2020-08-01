Pennsylvania (WLNS) — Take a look at a one-armed tee-shot that’s turning heads.
16-year-old Kendall Keem lost the use of her left hand in 2014 after suffering a stroke caused by a rare medical condition known as Arteriovenus Malformatio.
She recently had her first lesson since the stroke, and her first swing went viral.
LATEST STORIES:
- SPLASHDOWN PENSACOLA: WKRG News 5 will have in-depth coverage on air and online
- AP sources: Jets LB C.J. Mosley opting out of NFL season
- Teen’s one-armed golf swing goes viral
- NASA: 10 things you need to know about Sunday’s SpaceX splashdown at Pensacola
- Coke to debut Coke with Coffee Drinks next year