Teenager points gun at store clerk, while other teen steals cigarettes, vapes from gas station

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two teenagers are in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, charged as adults with armed robbery.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, two teens held up the Shell station in the St. Andrews community.

One of the teens demanded money from the register while holding a handgun on the clerk, while the other teen allegedly took a large amount of cigarettes and vapes, according to a news release, and both teens ran away from the gas station after the crime.

The Jackson County County Sheriff’s Department used a K-9 to track down the teens, and both were in custody after about an hour. The money and property were recovered. The store clerk wasn’t hurt.

Both teens are being held on a $500,000 bond each. They are being charged as adults. WKRG News 5 is not identifying the two teens.

