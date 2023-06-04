MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-year-old boy for shooting and killing his father Saturday night.

According to MCSO, The Mount Vernon Police Department went to West Coy Smith Highway after getting reports of a man shot. Then, they contacted the Sheriff’s Office to assist them in the investigation.

When MCSO arrived, they found the victim Joseph Frazier, Jr., 40, lying on his back shot multiple times by a 22 caliber.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office detained his 15-year-old on the scene. According to MCSO, the child told investigators the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Deputies transported him to the Strickland Youth Center. He is charged with murder.