Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY – A teenager was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 south of Bay Minette.

A 17-year old boy was traveling south near Quinley Lane in a 2001 GMC Yukon when it left the roadway, overturned, and crashed in the median. The driver, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was transported to North Baldwin Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.