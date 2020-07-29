Teen killed in carjacking on his way home from soccer practice in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Federal agents, along with Cleveland law enforcement, announced a $25,000 reward Wednesday for information leading to the arrest of the person who killed 17-year-old Eric Hakizimana.

Eric was on his way home from soccer practice on May 25 when he was killed.

According to federal agents, Eric was at a stoplight at W. 80th and Detroit when he was violently pulled out of his vehicle, shot, and left to die.

His murderer then drove away in his vehicle.

Federal agents say they believe the shooter was leaving the scene of another murder at W. 83rd, where a 31-year-old man was killed.

Eric and his family are refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

They lived at a refugee camp in Uganda for several years.

“Eric and his family came to the United States unable to imagine violence would follow them to a streetlight at W. 80th and Detroit with the sudden and tragic loss of their son,” said Special Agent Eric Smith.

“Eric was just 17-years-old driving home from soccer. An innocent person obeying a traffic signal. He was almost certainly a victim of being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Smith said.

The reward money is being offered through the federal program “Operation Legend.”

Anyone with information about Hakizimana’s killing is asked to call the FBI at (216)622-6842.

