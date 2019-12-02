Teen killed, another injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One teen is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Birmingham early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 6th Street and St. Charles Avenue SW shortly after 3 a.m. Upon arrival they found a 16-year-old boy, later identified as James Looney, of Birmingham, on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:22 a.m. by Birmingham Fire and Rescue. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers also found a second shooting victim, a 15-year-old girl. Paramedics transported her to Children’s of Alabama with life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is urged to contact Birmingham Police Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

