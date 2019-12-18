Verizon reportedly experiencing nationwide outage

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Verizon is reportedly experiencing a major network issue that has left many customers unable to make calls or send text messages.
Down Detector’s outage map shows a large part of the northeast, Midwest and western regions in red. A small part of Florida is affected.
In a comment section under the map, customers are saying “circuits are busy” and they can’t send texts or make calls.
It’s not immediately clear when the outage started or exactly how many people were affected.
Verizon has yet to comment on the outage.
LATEST STORIES:
- Springfield teachers hold ceremony in remembrance of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting
- High school choir in Sherwood features beat boxing vocalist
- First grader gives a lesson in kindness leaving teacher inspired
- BREAKING: Infamous Daphne road-rager back behind bars
- VISA: credit cards at risk of gas-pump hacks