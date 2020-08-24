See This: Wearable float for folks with sun allergies

(CNN Newsource) –Lounging in a pool will no longer be just a dream for people with sun allergies.

Check this out.

You are looking at a blow up bathing suit–courtesy of Spanish artist Siigii.

The suit is made from latex sheeting that has three valves that allows you to inflate and deflate yourself.

As you can see, the all-white design is broken up by the shape of a black bathing suit, which wraps around the body.

The suit is part of a wider sun allergy collection.

The design is very personal to Siigii… the artist has been allergic to the sun since childhood.

