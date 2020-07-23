Scientists accidentally create new species of fish

by: Nikki Bowers,

Posted:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Scientists in Hungary have created a Frankenfish by mistake. The accident led to the creation of new species: A mix of Russian sturgeon and American paddlefish.

Russian sturgeon fish are the source of some of the finest caviar in the world, so the scientists were trying to get the endangered sturgeon to reproduce asexually.

They wanted to use paddlefish sperm in the process, but without transferring its DNA to the sturgeon. However, the paddlefish’s DNA still went through, and the new species of fish was born.

Its name hasn’t been chosen, but one nickname that came up so far is “Struddlefish.”

The research has been published in the journal “Genes.”

