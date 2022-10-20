(WJW) — To be fair, getting too close to anyone’s face may prove a little terrifying. But a finalist in the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition captured an image that sheds light on something we’re not used to seeing.
This evil-looking mutant being is actually just the face of a humble ant — causing quite the stir on social media. What’s most surprising is it didn’t even make the Top 20 photos in the competition, which aims to show off nature on a microscopic level. Instead, Eugenijus Kavaliauskas’ up-close-and-personal capture was named as an image of distinction.
So what did garner first place this year? An image of an embryonic hand of a Madagascar giant day gecko, taken by Grigorii Timin from the University of Geneva.
“Masterfully blending imaging technology and artistic creativity, Timin utilized high-resolution microscopy and image-stitching to capture this species of Phelsuma grandis day gecko,” competition representatives said in a statement.
Other images caused just as much shock and awe, as seen below:
See all of this year’s winners right here.
Anyone is allowed to enter next year’s photo competition.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.