NASA unveils ‘treasure trove’ of cosmic images

NASA just released cosmic images created with data from numerous sources, including the chandra x-ray observatory, an extremely powerful telescope.
These views of stars, galaxies and planetary nebulas aren’t exactly representative of what is visible to the human eye.
These composite shots include the galaxy messier and 82 and the planetary nebula helix nebula.
In 2000, a neutron star was discovered by high school students who complied data from the chandra x-ray telescope.
LATEST STORIES:
- WATCH: BPD involved in standoff outside Wylam convenience store
- Colin Kaepernick could be named your NFL team’s QB at any moment, thanks to EA Sports
- Border Patrol K-9 leads agents to pot plants growing illegally in Maine
- Pensacon to hold free outdoor Halloween festival
- Child’s comment about fishy smell leads to argument, shots fired at Texas apartment, police say