NASA unveils ‘treasure trove’ of cosmic images

Technology & Science

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASA just released cosmic images created with data from numerous sources, including the chandra x-ray observatory, an extremely powerful telescope.

These views of stars, galaxies and planetary nebulas aren’t exactly representative of what is visible to the human eye.

These composite shots include the galaxy messier and 82 and the planetary nebula helix nebula.

In 2000, a neutron star was discovered by high school students who complied data from the chandra x-ray telescope.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories