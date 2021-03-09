NASA: Meteor over earth ‘rattled buildings’

Technology & Science

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A file photo of a meteor (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – “A nice little firework, courtesy of Mother Nature,” said NASA of a meteor that streaked across New England skies Monday night, shaking earthbound buildings along the way.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the fireball in the northeast U.S. around 5:38 pm ET.

According to NASA, the meteor produced a pressure wave that “rattled buildings and generated the sound heard by those near the trajectory.”

The fireball first appeared at a height of 52 miles over northern Vermont before streaking at 47,000 mph across the northeast. The meteor burned up 33 miles above Beach Hill in Orleans County, Vermont.

Per NASA, the fireball fragmented with the energy equivalent of 440 pounds of TNT.

The agency projected that the space object was about 10 pounds and six inches in diameter.

Meteors are called fireballs when they are brighter than the planet Venus.

NASA monitors fireballs through its All Sky Fireball Network, which consist of 17 specialized cameras across the country.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories