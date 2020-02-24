Heatwave hits Antarctica, melts nearby glaciers

(CNN Newsource) – NASA has released two pictures, which can be seen in the video player above, showing the dramatic effect a heatwave had on one of the coldest places on Earth.

The images show the melting of the ice cap in Antarctica, specifically Eagle Island.

According to the space agency, the differences in the two photos occurred within 11 days.

Scientists say warm temperatures impacted Antarctica in early February. The heatwave ended around Feb. 13.

The quick warm spell caused widespread melting not just on Eagle Island but also on nearby glaciers.

