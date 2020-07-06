Florida company develops hot air balloon that will travel to edge of space

(CNN) – Hot air balloons are getting an upgrade, a big one.

A Florida company called Space Perspective is developing one that’s out of this world.

Their high-tech hot air balloon is called Spaceship Neptune. It’s designed to transport a pilot and eight travelers in a pressurized capsule suspended from an enormous blimp.

The company has scheduled a test flight for early 2021. That trip will carry research payloads and no crew. But the company hopes to start taking space tourists in a few years.

The ride would go 100,000 feet up in the air and last six hours.

You can reserve a seat on Space Perspective’s website, but the prices are sky high.

According to Anchorage Daily News, passengers can expect to pay roughly $125,000 for a ticket.

