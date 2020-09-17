Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are experiencing outage for some users

Update 1:45p.m. — Some users have been able to log back into Facebook and Twitter.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Early afternoon Thursday, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram were experiencing technical issues for its users.
At this time, there is no known reason for the outage. This story is developing.
