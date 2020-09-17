Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are experiencing outage for some users

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Update 1:45p.m. — Some users have been able to log back into Facebook and Twitter.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Early afternoon Thursday, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram were experiencing technical issues for its users.

At this time, there is no known reason for the outage. This story is developing.

  • Facebook Error Message

