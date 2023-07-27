(WHNT) — A new federal committee will soon be forming regulations beyond Earth’s atmosphere, as officials say the future of commercial space travel becomes more of a reality.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the launch of its Human Space Flight Occupant Safety Aerospace Rulemaking Committee for the Commercial Space Transportation Industry on Thursday, which will help oversee the development and cost of creating guidelines for “commercial human spaceflight occupant safety.”

Officials say the move came as the amount of commercial space activities has increased over recent years, along with the Congressional prohibition on commercial human spaceflight regulations ending in October 2023.

Currently, the only FAA regulations in place require crew and spaceflight participants to be aware of the hazards of space travel and fly under a written informed consent framework.

“The committee is expected to gather recommendations from industry and other stakeholders to help the FAA plan, conceive, and implement—when the time is right—a well-informed, thoughtful, regulatory regime for commercial human spaceflight occupant safety,” the announcement said. “Recommendations will be submitted to the FAA next summer.”

Co-chairs include Dr. Minh Nguyen, Executive Director of the FAA Office of Commercial Space Transportation and Dr. Mary Lynne Dittmar, Chief Government and External Relations Officer of Axiom Space.

Under current federal law, the FAA can’t regulate the safety of anyone on board a space launch or reentry vehicle absent death, serious injury, or a close call. Congress first imposed the learning period in 2004, and later extended it to ensure the industry had plenty of time to grow and innovate.

The FAA says it’s also updating its recommended practices for commercial human spaceflight safety by working with several organizations to develop “voluntary consensus standards and conducting or facilitating human spaceflight research.”