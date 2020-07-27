Bugatti selling $35K electric cars for kids

(CNN) – $35,000. That’s the price tag for a new electronic car made just for kids.

Bugatti and the Little Car Company have teamed up to make this mini car.

It was first unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The car is called a Bugatti Baby II. It’s a modern interpretation of the original Bugatti Baby from nearly 100 years ago.

The car comes in several versions and two driving modes. In novice mode, the car can go up to 12 miles an hour. In expert mode, it can reach 30 miles an hour.

While the original Bugatti Baby was meant for an 8-year-old to drive, the new car is intended for young teenagers.

