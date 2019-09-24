Teacher carries student with Spina Bifida during field trip so she doesn’t miss out

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WCMH) — A teacher in Kentucky is getting praised for carrying a student so she didn’t have to miss out on a field trip.

According to the Facebook page Team Ryan, on September 20, the school Ryan attends was scheduled to go on a field trip to Falls of the Ohio.

Ryan, who has Spina Bifida, thought she might have to miss out because Falls of the Ohio isn’t accessible to someone in a wheelchair.

If i haven’t bragged on my kids school enough – well, listen to this. They are going on a field trip to Falls Of The… Posted by Team Ryan on Friday, September 20, 2019

Her mom was ready to plan an alternate field trip day, but a teacher at her school reached out to Ryan’s mom and said he would tote the 10-year-old around for the school trip.

So the teacher received the back pack carrier, and took Ryan along with her classmates on the field trip.

“These are the things that the news should be talking about. These beautiful people should be shared with the world, to see and inspire,” Ryan’s mom wrote in the Facebook post.