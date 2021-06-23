Tax relief for available for those affected by Tropical Storm Claudette

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Revenue (ALDOR) is offering tax relief to Alabama taxpayers who reside or have business in counties for which Gov. Ivey has issued a state of emergency in response to Tropical Storm Claudette. These counties are as follows: Baldwin, Butler, Cherokee, DeKalb, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Tuscaloosa.

ALDOR will grant filing and payment extensions to taxpayers in the designated counties directly affected by Tropical Storm Claudette. These taxpayers have until July 20 to file tax returns and make payments due on or after June 18, 2021, and before July 20, 2021. The relief applies to all taxes administered by ALDOR, other than taxes and registration fees due under the International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) and the International Registration Plan (IRP).

Affected taxpayers filing for Individual Income Tax, Corporate Income Tax, Pass-through Entities, Business Privilege Tax, or Withholding Tax may submit a penalty waiver request using the Department’s FormPWR, which can be accessed on the Department’s website. Taxpayers may submit the form to the Department’s Income Tax Administration Division at the address on the form.

Taxpayers may contact the following ALDOR offices by telephone for any additional filing guidance:

• Sales and Use Tax: 334-242-1490

• Individual Income Tax: 334-353-0602

• Corporate Income Tax: 334-242-1200

• Pass-through Entities: 334-242-1033

• Business Privilege Tax: 334-353-7923

• Withholding Tax: 334-242-1300

In addition, taxpayers in areas not specifically included in the state of emergency who encounter difficulty filing on time due to weather-related circumstances associated with this tropical storm may be eligible to request a waiver of late-filing and late-payment penalties after providing appropriate documentation to ALDOR.