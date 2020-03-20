Tax filing deadline extended, taxpayers urged to get refunds now

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin says the deadline to file taxes has been extended to July 15.
Mnuchin said on Twitter he moved the deadline at the direction of President Trump.
“All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” Mnuchin said.
Mnuchin encouraged all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now and get their money.
