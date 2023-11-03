(KSWB) – With Halloween in the rearview mirror, the next holiday Americans have their eyes on is Thanksgiving.

Putting together a Thanksgiving feast isn’t cheap for the average consumer. However, Target on Wednesday announced it is featuring a turkey day meal for four that is under $25 online and in-store, the retail corporation said on its website.

The deal includes a 10-pound frozen Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey, a 5-pound bag of Good & Gather Russet Potatoes, a 14.5-ounce bag of Good & Gather Cut Green Beans, a 22-ounce can of Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup, a 14-ounce can of Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce, a 6-ounce box of Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix and a 12-ounce jar of Heinz HomeStyle Roasted Turkey Gravy. The pre-tax total for the meal comes out to $23.24, according to Target’s online prices.

“We know our guests are looking for incredible value and ease as they get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving with their loved ones,” said Rick Gomez, Target Chief Food & Beverage Officer. “In addition to our Thanksgiving meal for under $25, we can reach 80% of Americans with Same-Day Delivery with Shipt. That means you can get groceries, kitchenware from our new brand, Figmint, decor to get your home ready to host — all of it, and more, at great prices and delivered right to your door in as soon as an hour.”

Guests who purchase the $25 deal online just have to go to Target.com, “add to cart,” check out and then pick up the items in-store or a Target team member will bring the items to their car with the free drive-up service. Customers can also receive the items on their doorstep through Target’s Same-Day Delivery with Shipt.

If you need separate items for your Thanksgiving meal, Target is offering turkey for less than $1 per pound, sides for under $5, dessert for under $5, adult beverages at $5 and activities like a Favorite Day harvest cookies sugar cookie kit or mini village gingerbread kit.

Target isn’t the only company offering a budget-friendly Thanksgiving meal this year. Walmart has vowed to “remove inflation” from the cost of its holiday dinner kits, and Aldi has also said it will lower prices on Thanksgiving dinner items.