MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A portion of Tanner Williams Road will temporarily close this weekend, according to the city’s Public Affairs and Community Services office.

That area, between Snow Road and Zeigler Boulevard, will be off-limits to non-local traffic from Saturday, Nov. 11, through Monday, Nov. 13.

A portion of Tanner Williams Road will be closed Nov. 11-13, according to the City of Mobile. (Infographic courtesy of the City of Mobile)

The city needs to close the road to install a drainage pipe before constructing additional lanes along this segment of Tanner Williams Road, according to a city news release.

Be on the lookout for detour signs, the city said. Through traffic will be detoured to Snow Road, Airport Boulevard, and Schillinger Road.

All construction activities depend on the weather, the city said.

