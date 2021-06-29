Tampa teen makes history as youngest track star to qualify for Olympic Games since 1964

Video: Hillsborough High School student breaks Usain Bolt’s record in 200-meter race (June 4)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — Erriyon Knighton of Tampa has made history by becoming the youngest-ever runner to qualify for the Olympic Games since 1964.

The 17-year-old Hillsborough High School senior finished third in the men’s 200-meter trials with a time of 19.84.

Also earning spots on the team were Noah Lyles, who finished first in 19.74 seconds, the best time in the world this season. Lyles is among the favorites to win the event in Tokyo after winning the gold medal at the 2019 world championships in Doha.

The runner-up was Kenny Bednarek, who finished in a personal best 19.78. The trio were the final Americans to earn spots in the Olympics across 28 sports.

Knighton is the youngest male track Olympian since Jim Ryun in 1964.

Earlier this month, he ran the 200-meter race in 20.11 seconds, breaking a record previously set by Usain Bolt in 2003.