Tampa Bay Times: St. Pete track star among the victims of NAS Pensacola shooting

(WKRG) — A St. Petersburg, Fla., track and field star is among the victims of the NAS Pensacola shooting.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Mohammed “Mo” Haitham, 19, was a track and field star at Lakewood High School and joined the U.S. Navy in 2018 after he graduated. He went through boot camp and recently was assigned to flight crew training in Florida, according to the article.

Haitham’s mother, Evelyn Brady, told the Tampa Bay Times that the commander of his school at NAS Pensacola called her and told her that her son tried to stop the shooter.

Haitham made a surprise visit to his family last month and talked about how he enjoyed serving the Navy and how he was looking forward to graduating from flight school Dec. 19, the article says.

The FBI has not confirmed the identities of the victims yet.

LATEST STORIES