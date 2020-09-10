Tall ship Niña replica docks at Palafox Pier, tours available

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A piece of replicated history made its way into Pensacola Bay today.

A replica of the ship “Niña,” known for its part in the 1492 Christopher Columbus journey to the New World, docked today at Palafox Pier near downtown Pensacola.

The owners of the ship, Sanger Ships, LLC, say it’s the closest to the real thing in the world.

“The Niña behind me is the most historically accurate replica of Christopher Columbus’ favorite ship that he used to go on three voyages across the Atlantic Ocean,” said Capt. Stephen Sanger, adding it was built in Brazil. “It took 20 men 32 months to construct the Nina without the use of electricity and it went 3 years of research before the keel was even laid.”

Dozens of locals came out to watch the ship come in. Jason Reeves said he came out to see the Niña because it’s history.

“You don’t know where you’re going unless you know where you’ve been,” Reeves said.

A young boy, Troy Fox, said the ship looked like a “pirate ship.”

Sanger describes the ship as a floating museum, and those who come out and tour it will learn a lot.

“You get a real much better understanding of what life was life back over 500 years ago,” he said.

Tours start Friday and run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The Nina will leave Pensacola Sept. 20.

Wearing a mask and social distancing is expected. Groups will be limited to 10.

Tickets cost $5 for anyone over the age of 5.

