Take a look inside new $142M Escambia County Correctional Facility

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In just a few months, the new Escambia County Correctional Facility will open its doors to inmates.

On Thursday, about a dozen media members were allowed access to tour the $142 million facility.

The new 840-bed facility will replace the Central Booking and Detention Center lost in a gas explosion in 2014 and help spread out inmates “crowded” into the jail’s main building.

“It got crowded. Sometimes overcrowded,” County Corrections Cmdr. Scott Nash. “With the space here, there’s more freedom for the inmates as well as the officers to roam around.”

The Walton County jail has been housing about 90 Escambia County inmates due to overcrowding, Nash said. Once the new correctional facility opens, the inmates will be moved back to Escambia County.

Corrections Lt. Jason Walker said Thursday the new facility will be beneficial to inmates who get moved there.

Each housing unit has an open day area with tables for socializing and multiple televisions to entertain inmates. The housing units also have attached recreation yards with a basketball goal.

These amenities are good for the mental health of the inmates, Walker said. The corrections staff is all about reducing recidivism, he said.

“Inmates have the opportunity to go outside and get some fresh air,” he said. “Get some exercise.”

The new facility also has an expansive infirmary to treat inmates who need medical care.

“This was pretty much design to be a mini hospital so that we can handle patients that have direct medical needs,” Walker said.

Inmates are expected to move in by the end of Spring.