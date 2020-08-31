Taiwan girl swept into sky during kite festival

A 3-year old girl survived being swept ten metres up into the air after becoming entangled with the strings of a large kite during a festival in Taiwan’s northern city of Hsinchu on Sunday.

Footage on Facebook showed the girl being lifted up and swung in the air for a few seconds before falling to the ground, as panicked onlookers rushed to help her.

She was shocked but not injured, her parents said.

Authorities in Hsinchu halted the kite festival after the accident.

