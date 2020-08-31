Taiwan girl swept into sky during kite festival

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A 3-year old girl survived being swept ten metres up into the air after becoming entangled with the strings of a large kite during a festival in Taiwan’s northern city of Hsinchu on Sunday.

Footage on Facebook showed the girl being lifted up and swung in the air for a few seconds before falling to the ground, as panicked onlookers rushed to help her.

She was shocked but not injured, her parents said.

Authorities in Hsinchu halted the kite festival after the accident.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories