Tagovailoa returns to practice Wednesday; Saban won’t talk hypotheticals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Twelve days out from the biggest game of the season, speculation is running rampant on the health of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham, and faced his favorite topic from reporters; hypothetical questions.

“No more hypothetical questions. I love them.” Saban said sarcastically.

Coach did say Wednesday will be Tagovailoa’s first day back at practice after having a tight rope procedure to alleviate his high ankle sprain suffered in the Tennessee game.

Other than that, don’t expect much more information in the coming days.



“We are not making any predictions. I have no crystal ball. I don’t know how he’s going to do in Wednesday’s practice. I don’t know how he’ll do after that.”



Mac Jones filled in for Tagovailoa last weekend against Arkansas, throwing for 235 yards and three touchdowns. But the hope from Crimson Tide fans is that Tagovailoa will be available for LSU on November 9.



“We are not going to put him in a situation where he can’t preform. If he can perform he’ll be able to play. If he can’t perform then he won’t play.”



Saban will address the media again on Wednesday, and twice next week on game week.

It’s going to be a long twelve days for the coach.