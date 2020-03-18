Taco restaurant sells Emergency Taco Kits, complete with toilet paper rolls, 30 eggs

News

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – As restaurants in California transition to takeout or delivery-only during the coronavirus pandemic, one spot in Los Angeles is kicking things up a notch by offering a survival kit than can truly be appreciated in times like these – tacos and toilet paper!

Guerrilla Tacos announced it is selling Emergency Taco Kits for $150.

Each kit includes:

  • 4 rolls of toilet paper
  • 5 pounds of roasted chicken
  • 5 pounds of carne asada
  • 1 quart of red salsa
  • 1 quart of green salsa
  • 1 package of tortillas
  • Onion, rice, beans
  • 30 eggs

The kits can be ordered from the Guerrilla Tacos website and picked up at the restaurant. On their website, they say “delivery may be available by request – call to inquire.”

Courtesy: Guerrilla Tacos

Created by Chef Wes Avila and co-owner Brittney Valles, the kits come after Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of California restaurants and bars except for takeout and delivery.

The decision came after Valles’ mother called her from Costco where she was going to buy supplies including grocery essentials like eggs, CNN reports.

“I was like, ‘You can’t be around all those people,'” she told CNN. Then, genius struck. “‘Why don’t you get them from us?'”

The news outlet reports with the selling of these kits, the restaurant is able to keep providing health and dental insurance to their employees, even if they’re not working.

If you’d rather imbibe, West Hollywood’s Employee Only created a cocktail making kit, Eater Los Angeles reports.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories