‘Sweet Grown Alabama’ looking to promote local farmers

“Sweet Grown Alabama” is looking for local farmers to promote, but that’s not all as we find out in this press release:

Shoppers looking to buy local and support Alabama farmers will soon have a new way to identify locally grown products with the Sweet Grown Alabama logo.

“As I travel across the state, most of the questions I receive from consumers are about their food and where it comes from,” said Commissioner Rick Pate of the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries. “We want residents of Alabama to walk into a grocery store or farmers market and easily identify products grown in Alabama. The Sweet Grown Alabama brand logo will allow them to do so and ensure the product they purchase is grown to the highest standards of quality and food safety.”

Sweet Grown Alabama’s mission is to enhance marketing opportunities for Alabama farmers by connecting retailers and consumers to Alabama-grown foods and other agricultural products. Farmers and value-added product makers have an opportunity to join the program and brand their Alabama-grown products with the logo. Member farms and products will also be listed on an online searchable directory.

“We are proud to be part of this effort to provide additional marketing opportunities for Alabama farmers,” said Jimmy Parnell, president of the Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance. “Our goal is to increase demand for Alabama-grown products and, ultimately, improve sales and profitability for farm families. Alabama is among America’s most agriculturally diverse states, and Sweet Grown Alabama gives us a chance to showcase the quality and variety of our products.”

Program membership is available in three categories and dues are based on the farm or company’s annual sales. The first is the Sweet Grown Alabama Member, for farmers and makers of value-added products with at least 50 percent of ingredients grown in Alabama.

Sweet Grown Alabama Associate memberships are for associations, institutions, retailers, restaurants, businesses, farmers markets, agritourism operations and others who support the mission of the organization but do not have a product to brand themselves.

“By strengthening agriculture, Sweet Grown Alabama will benefit the entire state,” said Horace Horn, PowerSouth Energy Cooperative’s Vice President of External Affairs. “Agriculture already contributes $70 billion to Alabama’s economy and accounts for more than 500,000 jobs. Sweet Grown Alabama will enhance economic development in rural communities by giving farmers and associated businesses additional resources for marketing.”

Sweet Grown Alabama Supporter memberships are available for those committed to the Sweet Grown Alabama mission with a desire to reach farmers and consumers across the state and improve the agricultural industry and overall economy in Alabama who contribute a minimum of $5,000 annually.

Sweet Grown Alabama is a non-profit foundation governed by a board of directors including Pate, Parnell and Horn. The board is assisted by an advisory committee, made up of farmers, chefs, association representatives and other industry experts. Future program plans include the online directory, robust consumer advertising campaigns, e-newsletters, farm-to-table dinners and more.

To learn more about Sweet Grown Alabama, visit https://agriculture123.wixsite.com/sweetgrownalabama