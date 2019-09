UPDATE 8:15 PM: Pensacola Police say the standoff is over. The suspect and his girlfriend surrendered. He faces a felony charge. His girlfriend faces no charges. Police have not said what the felony charge is because the investigation is active.

The situation has been peacefully resolved. Man is in custody — Pensacola Police (@PensacolaPolice) September 4, 2019

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police SWAT Team surrounded an apartment in Morris Court. Police say the man inside is wanted on a felony warrant.