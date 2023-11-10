WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Destin man and DeFuniak Springs woman are dead after a Thursday night traffic accident, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 43-year-old man driving a sport utility vehicle was traveling south on State Road 285, away from Interstate 10, as a 24-year-old DeFuniak Springs woman, driving a motorcycle, was traveling north on State Road 285, approaching Interstate 10.

The man did not stay in the correct lane and, instead, crossed into the northbound lane, according to FHP, who said the front of his SUV — which was not carrying a passenger — collided with the front of the motorcycle — whose driver was wearing a helmet — and the SUV began overturning.

The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his SUV, according to FHP, who said Walton Fire responded to the incident and pronounced both drivers dead at the scene.

Relatives of both drivers had not been notified of their deaths at the time of the news release.

