SUV caught on camera crashing through backyard

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN) — An SUV was caught on a residential surveillance camera crashing through a backyard over the weekend.

The vehicle flew through the back fence, caught air, and skimmed the pool before crashing through the fence on the opposite side of the yard.

The family who lives at the house is glad it rained and kept them inside during the accident.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories