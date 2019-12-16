Suspects in the murder of USA professor expected in court Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two young men accused of murdering a University of South Alabama professor in his home are expected to make their first court appearance this morning. Mobile Police said they made a major break in the case last week with the arrests.

The two 20-year-olds are expected to have a bond hearing via video conference at Government Plaza sometime later this morning.

Derric Scott and Tiquez Timmons were charged with felony murder last week and arrested by Mobile Police. Authorities say they’re responsible for the shooting death of USA Economics Professor Matthew Wiser as the result of a home invasion robbery.

For a time, this was a case where the trail had gone cold. Mobile Police reached out to the community early offering a $5,000 reward for information presumably because they had run out of leads.

Mobile’s Police Chief said this time it was good police work that led to the arrests rather than a tip from the community. It’s not clear what evidence led them to charge the two young men with this crime.

Wiser was a respected economics professor found dead in his home last month. The two suspects have had relatively few run-ins with the law in Mobile County.